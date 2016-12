Can we just take a moment to appreciate this proposal? It’s so thoughtful, so simple, yet completely romantic. I just love it!

This is Maddy & her (now fiance) Luis. The two are big climbers and actually met while climbing some odd years ago. So, when Luis was ready to pop the question,

there was only one place that made sense to do it. Their favorite rock gym. <3 <3 <3 Oh the sweetness of these two, Best wishes to the happy couple!

PC: INDIA EARL

~ TORI LYNN