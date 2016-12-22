Tips For A Better Night’s Sleep While Visiting Family This Weekend

If you’re heading home for Christmas and you’re dreading sleeping on that tiny, uncomfortable twin mattress your parents’ guest room has… or even worse, you’re on a blowup mattress – here are some tips to still help you get some sleep.

Plan ahead – if you know by 9pm not a creature will be stirring – bring a book or tablet to keep yourself entertained until you’re tired.

On the opposite note – if every creature is stirring…. all night long – you can buy a small sound machine to bring along with you to help drown out the racket.