The Story Behind Princess Leia’s Legendary Buns

Since we can’t afford the actual license to a Princess Leia picture, please enjoy this knock-off 🙂 .

Anyway, if you’ve ever wondered the significance behind the famous cinnamon bun hairstyle Leia wears in Star Wars, someone has done the research for you.

George Lucas actually talked about it back in 2002 and he says it stemmed from the kick-butt Southwestern Pancho Villa revolutionary women at the turn of the century.

The problem with that is, apparently, it was a little difficult to find photographic evidence of their buns.

So people did their own digging and found the women of the Native American Hopi tribe. If you look at the pictures, it’s almost identical (especially when you think about Princess Padme’s hair).

The Hopi women called the hair style “squash blossom”.

These women were known for resisting colonial rule and wore their hair this way as a sign of their maidenhood.

Regardless of which group she’s modeled after, point of the story, Leia’s unique hairstyle was a careful selection, chosen to represent her fearless and strong character.

PC: Star Wars

~ Tori Lynn