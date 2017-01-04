Taco Bell is… Healthy?! *start happy dance*

HOLD. THE. PHONE.
For years I have loved Taco Bell, probably more than I should admit… but NOW… it’s considered healthy!!
Okay, I may have withheld some information there.
Here’s the thing, there are now options on the menu that are considered healthy. So unfortunately, when I get a number 7 and a crunchwrap supreme (judge me), those are still not healthy.
But they actually have a dietitian on staff who helped reconstruct the whole menu and give people healthier options.
And now my stomach is growling louder than a bear – must, eat, Taco Bell meow!
Get the full story HERE
PC: Mike Mozart