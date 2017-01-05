Ace Treads Water – too cute

Carrie Underwood’s beloved dog Ace has been doing physical therapy to recover from a herniated disk he suffered right before Christmas. In a post on Instagram, Carrie shared an adorable video of Ace walking on an underwater treadmill and also gave an update on how his recovery is going. Underwood said Ace’s back end was completely paralyzed right after the injury, but he started to get his mobility back in his right side after a few days of resting. She also said Ace is slowly getting better in his left side, but admits he still has a long way to go.