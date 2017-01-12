Eric Church Receives One-of-a-Kind Whiskey Barrel and Bar From Jack Daniel’s

When Eric Church was wrapping up his last night of rehearsals for his Holdin’ My Own Tour, the singer was pleasantly surprised by a few members of the Jack Daniel’s team with a one-of-a-kind bar and his own personalized whiskey barrel—a “thank you” for his ongoing support of the brand.
Eric, who is no stranger to the whiskey brand, along with his road crew would partake in a longstanding ritual before each show—a group shot of Jack Daniel’s accompanied by a toast to all their hard work. The “Record Year” singer even recorded a song called “Jack Daniel’s,” which is featured on his 2011 album, Chief.
“I got a reputation going round / Ain’t never been the kind to back down / I’ve thrown a punch or two and gave a few black eyes / But Jack Daniel’s kicked my ass again last night,” the song kicks off. A sentiment a few people may be able to relate to.
Jack Daniel’s Kevin “The Barrel Man” Sanders presented the bar and barrel to Eric at the rehearsal where they were joined by David Stang, the national sponsorship director for Jack Daniel’s, for a toast to a very successful tour, which kicks off Thursday, Jan. 13, in Lincoln, Neb.
Upon receiving the bar, a grateful Eric assured the Jack Daniel’s team that the bar would get plenty of use throughout the tour. We have no doubt.
2017 Holdin’ My Own Tour Dates:
January 13: Lincoln, Neb. / Pinnacle Bank Arena
January 14: Sioux Falls, S.D. / Denny Sanford Premier Center
January 15: Grand Forks, N.D. / Ralph Engelstad Arena
January 19: Des Moines, Iowa. / Wells Fargo Center
January 20: Minneapolis / Target Center
January 21: Green Bay / Resch Center
January 25: Philadelphia / Wells Fargo Arena
January 27: Brooklyn, N.Y. / Barclays Center
January 28: Boston / TD Garden
January 31: Kansas City Mo. / Sprint Center
February 2: Tulsa, Okla. / BOK Center
February 3: Dallas / American Airlines Center
February 16: Duluth, Ga. / Infinite Energy Center
February 17: Birmingham, Ala. / Legacy Arena at BJCC
February 23: Indianapolis / Bankers Life Fieldhouse
February 24: Cleveland / Quicken Loans Arena
February 25: Auburn Hills, Mich. / The Palace at Auburn Hills
February 28: London, ONT / Budweiser Gardens
March 2: Toronto, ONT / Air Canada Centre
March 3: Ottawa, ONT / Canadian Tire Centre
March 4: Montreal, QUE / Bell Centre
March 7: Winnipeg, MB / MTS Centre
March 9: Saskatoon, SK / SaskTel Centre
March 10: Edmonton, AB / Rexall Place
March 11: Calgary, AB / Scotiabank Saddledome
March 14: Vancouver, BC / Rogers Arena
March 16: Portland, Ore. / Moda Center
March 17: Spokane, Wash. / Spokane Arena
March 18: Tacoma, Wash. / Tacoma Dome
March 22: Bozeman, Mont. / Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
March 24: Boise, Idaho / Taco Bell Arena
March 25: Salt Lake City / Vivint Smart Home Arena
March 28: Phoenix / Talking Sticks Resort Arena
March 30: Sacramento, Calif. / Golden 1 Center
March 31: Los Angeles / STAPLES Center
April 4: Casper, Wyo. / Casper Events Center
April 5: Denver, Colo. / Pepsi Center
April 7: Wichita, Kan. / INTRUST Bank Arena
April 8: Omaha, Neb. / CenturyLink Center Omaha
April 12: Moline, Ill. / iWireless Center
April 13: Chicago / Allstate Arena
April 14: Milwaukee / BMO Harris Bradley Center
April 20: Buffalo, N.Y. / First Niagara Center
April 21: Pittsburgh / CONSOL Energy Center
April 22: Cincinnati / US Bank Arena
April 27: Uncasville, Conn. / Mohegan Sun Arena
April 28: Uncasville, Conn. / Mohegan Sun Arena
April 29: Manchester, N.H. / Verizon Wireless Arena
May 4: Tampa, Fla. / Amalie Arena
May 5: Jacksonville, Fla. / Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
May 11: Grand Rapids, Mich. / Van Andel Arena
May 12: Peoria, Ill. / Peoria Civic Center
May 13: St. Louis / Scottrade Center
May 18: Reading, Pa. / Santander Arena
May 19: Washington, D.C. / Verizon Center
May 20: Greensboro, N.C. / Greensboro Coliseum Complex
May 26: Nashville / Bridgestone Arena
May 27: Nashville / Bridgestone Arena