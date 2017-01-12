Mo Pitney and Wife Emily Welcome Baby Girl, Evelyne Nadine

More Congratulations are in order today (Jan. 12) for Mo Pitney and his wife, Emily, who have started 2017 off with a bang by welcoming their first child, Evelyn Nadine, to the world. The good news arrives the same day that Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman announced the arrival of her new bundle of joy, Dolly Grace.

The “Boy and a Girl Thing” singer posted the happy news on his Instagram page with a message about the arrival of their little girl.

“Well, Evelyne Nadine decided to have her birthday early,” Mo captioned a photo of the baby. “Em and I had a number of scares this morning but God intercepted every one of them with His powerful sovereign love . . . I couldn’t be more thankful to have our baby and my wife safe and loved..

Mo popped the question to Emily on Sept. 10, 2015, and they were married on March 10, 2016.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Mo posted on Instagram about his future bride. “The Lord is just dumping love on me . . . I watched Him form the woman I asked for on my knees . . . I love this beautiful Jesus-loving woman and I’m so excited for a lifetime of serving the Lord together. I’m overflowing with thankfulness for the future Emily Pitney.”

Evelyne Nadine is the first child for the couple. NCD sends its congratulations to Mo, Emily and little Evelyne.

Well, Evelyne Nadine decided to have her birthday early! Em and I had a number of scares this morning but God intercepted every one of them with His powerful sovereign love.. I couldn't be more thankful to have our baby and my wife safe and loved.. A photo posted by Mo Pitney (@mopitney) on Jan 12, 2017 at 9:50am PST